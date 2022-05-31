Chef notes

Many of you must have tried salted caramel in your lifetime, but I urge you to try miso caramel — think of it as salted caramel's cooler, more edgy cousin. The umami punch from the miso, paired with sweet caramel, creates such a wonderful harmony of flavors and stops your dessert from being too sickly sweet. The downside, however, is that it becomes dangerously moreish. My miso caramel no-churn ice cream combines a simple creamy and slightly salted vanilla ice cream with that rich, miso caramel for a beautifully balanced, quick and easy dessert that is perfect on its own, scooped onto apple pie, sandwiched in between two cookies or served with a hot brownie — the options are endless.

Technique tip: Making caramel can often seem like scary business, but I have a few tips and tricks that should help you get perfect caramel every time. Go slow and steady with the caramel, and you'll be set!

Swap option: If you really don't have the time or patience for the caramel, you can use shop bought caramel sauce and add in 1½ tablespoons of miso paste to this. Just make sure to combine this thoroughly, ideally whisking the miso with 2 tablespoons of warm cream, before mixing this into the caramel.