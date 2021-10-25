Swap option: Instead of — or in addition to — the sesame oil you can add ginger, rice vinegar, other oils, garlic, etc.

This hearty porridge is way a great dish to start the day. The filling rice, protein-rich eggs and salty bacon will keep you fueled for hours. Plus, it's always nice to wake up to a smiley face!

Place a pot with 6 cups of water onto the stove. Turn heat to high. Add the chicken stock and bring it to a boil. Once boiling, add rice and boil 2 minutes. Stir the rice and cover pot with a lid tilted. Turn heat to medium-low and let simmer 30 to 45 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.

Once rice has thickened, add the sesame oil and salt, and stir.

Cook bacon in a frying pan set over medium heat and curve the bacon to form a smile.

Cook eggs sunny side up in the bacon grease for about 5 minutes, until the whites have cooked.

Place the rice porridge in a bowl, place the eggs on top to look like eyes, and the bacon below to resemble a smiley face.