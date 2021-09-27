Chef notes

It takes a shorter time to make this soup than your morning oatmeal, and it has plenty of healthy benefits. If you've got some time and want to get the best flavor, making your own dashi ahead of time can help, but if you're pressed for time, hondashi (bonito soup stock) can do the trick. Just be absolutely sure to not boil your miso — the flavor will change and kill the probiotics in it.

Whether served right alongside some tamagoyaki or a piece of grilled salmon and pickled vegetables, this soup goes well with any meal of the day. Here's one of my favorite variations of miso soup, but by all means, you can customize it however you'd like. I keep it simple with shiitake and baby bella mushrooms, but feel free to add some enoki mushrooms, too.