Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because the natural sweetness of the peas perfectly complements the creamy richness of the cheese and brings it to the next level.
Technique tip: Getting the most delicious and fresh-looking sugar snap peas is key here; if not, use all frozen peas.
Swap option: You can sub burrata in place of mozzarella.
Preparation
For the fresh peas:1.
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Set up a bowl with ice water.2.
Add the peas and cook for one minute. Quickly dunk in ice water; reserve.3.
In a blender, puree the fresh peas with the apple cider vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, until smooth; reserve.
For the sugar snap peas:1.
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Set up a bowl with ice water.2.
Add the sugar snap peas and cook for one minute. Quickly dunk in ice water; reserve.3.
Mix the peas and extra virgin olive oil with kosher salt and lemon juice.
To serve:
On a plate, place the puree down and top with the mozzarella. Add the sugar snap peas to the side and serve with finishing salt and more olive oil.