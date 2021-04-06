IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive

Mozzarella con Piselli (Mozzarella with Peas)

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
1-2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Stefano Secchi
Stefano Secchi
COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
1-2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Fresh Peas
  • 1 cup fresh peas
  • 1 teaspoon aged apple vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
    • Sugar Snap Peas
  • 1/2 cups sugar snap peas
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
    • To Serve
  • 1 (5-ounce) ball mozzarella di bufala
  • flaky finishing salt
  • extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because the natural sweetness of the peas perfectly complements the creamy richness of the cheese and brings it to the next level.

    Technique tip: Getting the most delicious and fresh-looking sugar snap peas is key here; if not, use all frozen peas.

    Swap option: You can sub burrata in place of mozzarella.

    Preparation

    For the fresh peas:

    1.

    Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Set up a bowl with ice water.

    2.

    Add the peas and cook for one minute. Quickly dunk in ice water; reserve.

    3.

    In a blender, puree the fresh peas with the apple cider vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, until smooth; reserve.

    For the sugar snap peas:

    1.

    Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Set up a bowl with ice water.

    2.

    Add the sugar snap peas and cook for one minute. Quickly dunk in ice water; reserve.

    3.

    Mix the peas and extra virgin olive oil with kosher salt and lemon juice.

    To serve:

    On a plate, place the puree down and top with the mozzarella. Add the sugar snap peas to the side and serve with finishing salt and more olive oil.

    Mozzarella con Piselli (Mozzarella with Peas)

    Chef Stefano Secchi makes gnocchi with peas

    April 6, 202107:20

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianEntertainingDate nightEasySpringVegetarianAppetizers

    More AppetizersSee All

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Sandra Lee's Creamy Guacamole

    Natalie Morales' Easy Hummus with Veggies

    Craig & Lindsay's Easy English Muffin Pizzas

    Chicken Satay with Basil Pesto

    Retro Avocado Deviled Eggs

    Craig's Sticky Soy Sauce Wings

    Chicken Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce

    Chicken Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce

    Baked Clams

    Baked Clams