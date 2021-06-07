Chef notes

On one trip to Benin, I was taught to make a simple tomato and onion dish: moyo. I wasn’t always able to find the pre-cooked smoked chicken that was called for, so I’ve adapted my original recipe to use a rotisserie chicken with a pop of pimentón (paprika) to give a hint of smoke. It’s not traditional, but it is a culinary homage to Benin, a country that I will always hold dear.

Notes: When the dish has reached the desired degree of hotness, remove the chile. To peel the tomatoes, score the bottom and blanch in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds before transferring to an ice bath. The skin will peel right off.