Moyo de Poulet Fume (Smoked Chicken with Sauce)

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Jessica B. Harris
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon peanut oil
  • 2 small yellow onions, thinly sliced
  • 6 medium-sized ripe tomatoes, peeled, seeded and coarsely chopped (see note)
  • 1 rotisserie chicken, skin discarded, meat shredded into bite-sized pieces (about 4 cups); reserve any accumulated juices
  • 1 tablespoon pimentón (smoked paprika)
  • 2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 habanero chile, pricked with a fork
  • white or coconut rice, for serving

    • Chef notes

    On one trip to Benin, I was taught to make a simple tomato and onion dish: moyo. I wasn’t always able to find the pre-cooked smoked chicken that was called for, so I’ve adapted my original recipe to use a rotisserie chicken with a pop of pimentón (paprika) to give a hint of smoke. It’s not traditional, but it is a culinary homage to Benin, a country that I will always hold dear.

    Notes: When the dish has reached the desired degree of hotness, remove the chile. To peel the tomatoes, score the bottom and blanch in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds before transferring to an ice bath. The skin will peel right off.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, sauté the peanut oil and onions, stirring frequently, until soft and just starting to caramelize, 6 to 8 minutes.

    2.

    Add the tomatoes and cook until they release their juices, about 3 minutes. 

    3.

    Add 1/4 cup of water, the reserved chicken juice, pimentón, soy sauce and habanero, and bring to a boil.

    4.

    Add the chicken, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is warmed through, about 5 minutes.

    5.

    Serve immediately with white or coconut rice.

    Moyo de Poulet Fume (Smoked Chicken with Sauce)

    Recipe Tags

    AfricanWest AfricanChickenComfort FoodEasyOne potQuickEntrées

