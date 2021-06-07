Ingredients
Chef notes
On one trip to Benin, I was taught to make a simple tomato and onion dish: moyo. I wasn’t always able to find the pre-cooked smoked chicken that was called for, so I’ve adapted my original recipe to use a rotisserie chicken with a pop of pimentón (paprika) to give a hint of smoke. It’s not traditional, but it is a culinary homage to Benin, a country that I will always hold dear.
Notes: When the dish has reached the desired degree of hotness, remove the chile. To peel the tomatoes, score the bottom and blanch in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds before transferring to an ice bath. The skin will peel right off.
Preparation1.
In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, sauté the peanut oil and onions, stirring frequently, until soft and just starting to caramelize, 6 to 8 minutes.2.
Add the tomatoes and cook until they release their juices, about 3 minutes.3.
Add 1/4 cup of water, the reserved chicken juice, pimentón, soy sauce and habanero, and bring to a boil.4.
Add the chicken, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is warmed through, about 5 minutes.5.
Serve immediately with white or coconut rice.