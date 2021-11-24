PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
10
Ingredients
Chef notes
This is a holiday favorite! If you have family staying over and some leftover wine, here's a fun punch to make. I love this recipe because it's fun, refreshing and feels like a party in my mouth.
Swap options: You can use orange, apple or cran-apple. Try it with chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc or riesling.
Preparation1.
Add cranberry juice, cranberry peach juice, soda or tonic water and wines to a large pitcher. Stir to mix well.2.
Place an orange wedge and peaches in a wine glass. Fill with ice and top with punch.3.
Garnish with fresh cranberries, mint and rosemary.