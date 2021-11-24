IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager gets a birthday surprise — yes, it does involve books

Morning-After-Thanksgiving Sangria

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
10
RATE THIS RECIPE
(6)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Lazarus Lynch
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
10
RATE THIS RECIPE
(6)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cranberry juice
  • 2 cups white cranberry-peach juice
  • 12 ounces soda water or tonic water
  • 2 cups moscato
  • 2 cups Viognier
  • orange wedges
  • sliced peaches
  • ice
  • fresh whole cranberries
  • fresh mint leaves
  • fresh rosemary sprigs

    • Chef notes

    This is a holiday favorite! If you have family staying over and some leftover wine, here's a fun punch to make. I love this recipe because it's fun, refreshing and feels like a party in my mouth.

    Swap options: You can use orange, apple or cran-apple. Try it with chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc or riesling.

    Preparation

    1.

    Add cranberry juice, cranberry peach juice, soda or tonic water and wines to a large pitcher. Stir to mix well.

    2.

    Place an orange wedge and peaches in a wine glass. Fill with ice and top with punch.

    3.

    Garnish with fresh cranberries, mint and rosemary.

    Morning-After-Thanksgiving Sangria

    3 top chefs offer last-minute Thanksgiving tips and tricks

    Nov. 24, 202104:58

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingFallQuickThanksgivingDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule