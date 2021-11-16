IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Momma's Pinto Beans

RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Courtesy Moriah Brooke
Will Coleman
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 bell peppers, diced into small pieces
  • 1 shallot, diced into small pieces
  • 3 medium cloves garlic, chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 2 teaspoons granulated garlic powder
  • 2 cups chopped ham or 1 (1½- to 2-pound) petite ham
  • 2 cups dry pinto beans, rinsed
  • 10-12 cups water or chicken broth, plus more if needed
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    Every year, my mother makes these pinto beans the day after Thanksgiving. After scraping my fair share of bowls clean, I've recently started putting her recipe to use in my own kitchen. Growing up, I was always taught to not waste anything in the kitchen, so in this recipe, I use my mom's hot tip for using leftover holiday ham to add smoky flavor to this dish. The best part about this recipe is that there's no bean-soaking required. And though these hearty beans are incredibly delicious by themselves, they also do well paired with rice or cornbread.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place a large 8-quart pot over medium heat and add the oil. Once the pan is hot and the oil begins to sizzle, add in the bell peppers, shallots and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes. Add in the dried thyme, paprika, garlic powder and ham. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.

    2.

    Add in the pinto beans, cover with water and season with kosher salt. Once the water comes to a simmer, reduce the heat and cover with a lid.

    3.

    Simmer on low for 1 hour and 45 minutes, or until the beans are fork-tender.

    4.

    Once finished cooking, season with additional salt and pepper, to taste. Finally, pull apart any large pieces of ham and serve warm.

    Momma's Pinto Beans

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEntertainingThanksgivingSide dishesSoups

    More Side dishesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mango-Cashew Coleslaw

    Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    The Zakarian Family's Fragrant Rice Pilaf

    Sweet Corn Relish

    Sweet Summer Corn Relish

    Give this morning staple a savory spin with superfoods and an herb yogurt sauce.

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce