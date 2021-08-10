IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Don't miss Color Wow, S’well and more beauty up to 77% off

Mojito Iced Coffee

RATE THIS RECIPE
(24)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Alejandra RamosAlejandra Ramos
RATE THIS RECIPE
(24)

Ingredients

  • 10 large fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • zest of 1 lime
  • 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar
  • ice
  • cups cold brew coffee (store-bought or homemade)
  • cream (optional)
  • ounces dark rum (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Add a vacation-like twist to your morning cold brew with this mojito-inspired coffee drink. Keep the recipe as-is for a daily treat, or kick it up with a shot of dark rum during weekend brunch.

    Preparation

    Combine mint leaves, lime zest and sugar in the base of a large cocktail shaker and use a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon to mash together.

    Fill shaker with ice and add coffee. Close and shake vigorously for 20 seconds or until outside of the shaker is completely frosted. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Serve black or add a splash of cream, if desired. Add dark rum, if you want to make it a cocktail. Garnish with additional fresh mint and serve immediately.

    Mojito Iced Coffee

    Beat the heat with these icy treats

    Aug. 10, 202104:53

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingPartyPicnicQuickSummerDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule