Add a vacation-like twist to your morning cold brew with this mojito-inspired coffee drink. Keep the recipe as-is for a daily treat, or kick it up with a shot of dark rum during weekend brunch.

Preparation

Combine mint leaves, lime zest and sugar in the base of a large cocktail shaker and use a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon to mash together.

Fill shaker with ice and add coffee. Close and shake vigorously for 20 seconds or until outside of the shaker is completely frosted. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Serve black or add a splash of cream, if desired. Add dark rum, if you want to make it a cocktail. Garnish with additional fresh mint and serve immediately.