Ingredients
Chef notes
If you love chocolate and coffee, this one is for you. Whether you need a pick-me-up or are just crazing something sweet, these little treats are sure to do the trick. I like to enrobe the truffles with a thin coating of tempered chocolate for a bit of added crunch, but you can roll them in cocoa powder to get them in your mouth quicker!
Use my Cold Brew Concentrate in this recipe.
Technique tip: Stir in cold butter until melted to emulsify.
Preparation1.
Place the chocolate in a medium-sized bowl.2.
In a small saucepan, heat the heavy cream, cold brew and vanilla extract over medium-high heat until it comes to a full simmer.3.
Pour the cream mixture over the chocolate and let sit for 2 minutes, then whisk until smooth.4.
Add the butter and stir until completely melted.5.
Refrigerate the ganache until fully set, 2 hours.6.
Using a 1 tablespoon-sized scoop, portion the ganache.7.
Roll the mounds into balls, refrigerating as necessary if the ganache becomes too soft to work with.8.
Coat with desired coating and place on a parchment-lined sheet pan until set.9.
Store in the refrigerator. Allow to sit out for 1 hour before serving.