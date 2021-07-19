IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mocha Truffles

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(7)
Courtesy Anthony Contrino
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces high-quality dark chocolate, finely chopped (58-65%)
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup Cold Brew Concentrate (recipe linked above)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter
  • cocoa powder, tempered chocolate or melted candy melts, for coating

    • Chef notes

    If you love chocolate and coffee, this one is for you. Whether you need a pick-me-up or are just crazing something sweet, these little treats are sure to do the trick. I like to enrobe the truffles with a thin coating of tempered chocolate for a bit of added crunch, but you can roll them in cocoa powder to get them in your mouth quicker!

    Use my Cold Brew Concentrate in this recipe.

    Technique tip: Stir in cold butter until melted to emulsify.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place the chocolate in a medium-sized bowl.

    2.

    In a small saucepan, heat the heavy cream, cold brew and vanilla extract over medium-high heat until it comes to a full simmer.

    3.

    Pour the cream mixture over the chocolate and let sit for 2 minutes, then whisk until smooth.

    4.

    Add the butter and stir until completely melted.

    5.

    Refrigerate the ganache until fully set, 2 hours.

    6.

    Using a 1 tablespoon-sized scoop, portion the ganache.

    7.

    Roll the mounds into balls, refrigerating as necessary if the ganache becomes too soft to work with.

    8.

    Coat with desired coating and place on a parchment-lined sheet pan until set.

    9.

    Store in the refrigerator. Allow to sit out for 1 hour before serving.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingMake AheadPartyValentine’s DayDesserts

