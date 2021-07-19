Chef notes

If you love chocolate and coffee, this one is for you. Whether you need a pick-me-up or are just crazing something sweet, these little treats are sure to do the trick. I like to enrobe the truffles with a thin coating of tempered chocolate for a bit of added crunch, but you can roll them in cocoa powder to get them in your mouth quicker!

Use my Cold Brew Concentrate in this recipe.

Technique tip: Stir in cold butter until melted to emulsify.