Miso-Peach Roasted Broccoli Salad

Ali Rosen
Ingredients

  • 1 pound broccoli, cut into florets
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more
  • dash of salt
  • 2 tablespoons miso paste
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 large peach, chopped
  • 1 cup roughly diced bok choy

    • Chef notes

    A bit of smoky char from broiling your broccoli blends perfectly with miso and soy. This salad is given a burst of sweetness by the peaches. Bok choy adds a crunchy texture, and the salty, sweet, crunchy combination is absolutely wonderful.

    Swap option: If you can't find bok choy you can substitute celery or even cucumber.

    Preparation

    1.

    Set your oven to broil and make sure a rack is 6 inches from the top.

    2.

    Put the broccoli on an aluminum lined baking sheet and top with a dash of olive oil and salt. Put in the oven for 5 minutes or until the broccoli has just started to char. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

    3.

    In a bowl, whisk the miso paste, soy sauce and 3 tablespoons olive oil together.

    4.

    Combine the sauce with the broccoli, peaches and bok choy. Serve cold.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingPicnicQuickSummerSaladsSide dishes

