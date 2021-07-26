Swap option: If you can't find bok choy you can substitute celery or even cucumber.

A bit of smoky char from broiling your broccoli blends perfectly with miso and soy. This salad is given a burst of sweetness by the peaches. Bok choy adds a crunchy texture, and the salty, sweet, crunchy combination is absolutely wonderful.

Preparation

1.

Set your oven to broil and make sure a rack is 6 inches from the top.

2.

Put the broccoli on an aluminum lined baking sheet and top with a dash of olive oil and salt. Put in the oven for 5 minutes or until the broccoli has just started to char. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

3.

In a bowl, whisk the miso paste, soy sauce and 3 tablespoons olive oil together.

4.

Combine the sauce with the broccoli, peaches and bok choy. Serve cold.