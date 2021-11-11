IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mini Cinnamon Rolls with 2-Ingredient Dough

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(36)
Eloise Head/ @Fitwaffle
Fitwaffle's Eloise Head
Ingredients

Dough
  • 3/4 cup Greek yogurt (non-fat works well, but any kind is fine)
  • 1 cup self-rising flour
    • Filling
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
    • Glaze
  • 5 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
  • 4 teaspoons milk (any kind)

    • Chef notes

    I've been playing around using the two-ingredient dough in some of my sweet recipes like cinnamon pretzel bites. I'm a huge fan of cinnamon rolls, so I wanted to see if I could use the dough to make quick and easy cinnamon rolls, and it worked! My followers love this recipe because it's so quick, easy and absolutely delicious. It's a perfect treat for a simple morning breakfast or brunch.

    Technique tip: Don't overcook or over-mix the dough, as this will result in the dough becoming more dense and chewy in texture.

    Preparation

    For the dough:

    1.

     Preheat convection oven to 320 F or regular oven to 350 F.

    2.

    In a small to medium-sized bowl, mix together Greek yogurt and self-rising flour to form a ball of dough.

    3.

    With a rolling pin, roll it into a rectangle shape and set aside.

    For the filling:

    1.

    In a small bowl, mix together melted butter, brown sugar and cinnamon for the filling and spread it evenly over the dough.

    2.

    Roll it up tightly but gently so it doesn’t break, then cut off the ends. Score the dough and cut it into five equal sections.

    3.

    Place the rolls (cinnamon swirl-side up) in a greased baking dish (cooking spray or butter work well) and put in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the tops are light golden-brown.

    For the glaze:

    Meanwhile, whisk together confectioners' sugar and milk into a glaze and drizzle over the rolls. Enjoy!

