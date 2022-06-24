TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound elbow macaroni
- kosher salt
- olive oil
- 5 ears sweet corn, shucked
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3/4 cup sour cream or Mexican crema
- 1 chipotle in adobo, finely minced, plus 1 tablespoon adobo sauce from the can
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons ground chile powder, plus more for garnish
- 3/4 cup grated cotija cheese, crumbled feta cheese or grated parmesan, plus 1/4 cup for garnish
- 1 large lime, juiced (about 1/4 cup fresh juice)
- 2 scallions, finely sliced (green parts only)
- 1 cup cilantro, finely minced, plus more for garnish
Chef notes
The bright and tangy flavors of Mexican-style “street corn” add a fun twist to this summer party-ready elbow macaroni salad. Serve this as a fun side dish or add shredded chicken or black beans to make it a heartier main course. Prep it just before serving, or make it the night before and chill in the fridge for an easy and ready-to-go potluck recipe that will be an instant crowd pleaser at all your summer bashes.
Technique tips: Don't have a grill? Char the corn indoors on a gas stove top, placing the corn directly on the flame and using tongs to turn. Or, brush with olive oil and use your broiler.
For less mess, use a bundt pan to balance the corn and slice the kernels right into the receptacle.
Swap option: Replace the chipotle with a teaspoon of smoked paprika to maintain the smoky flavors without the heat.
Preparation1.
Bring a large pot of water to boil, salt generously and cook pasta according to box directions for "al dente." Drain, then rinse under cold water to cool the pasta. Place pasta in a large serving bowl. Drizzle with a teaspoon of olive oil, toss to coat and set aside.2.
Set your grill to medium-high. Grill corn 7 to 10 minutes, turning often until charred throughout. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool.3.
Cut the kernels from the cobb and add to the bowl with the pasta.4.
In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, chipotle pepper and sauce, cumin, chile powder, 1 teaspoon koshers salt and lime juice.5.
Add dressing to the pasta along with the cheese, scallions and cilantro. Mix well until evenly distributed. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt, as needed.6.
Garnish with remaining ¼ cup cheese, cilantro and a sprinkle of chile powder. Serve immediately or cover and chill 8 hours or overnight. (If making in advance, wait until just before serving to add additional garnish.)
