Chef notes

The bright and tangy flavors of Mexican-style “street corn” add a fun twist to this summer party-ready elbow macaroni salad. Serve this as a fun side dish or add shredded chicken or black beans to make it a heartier main course. Prep it just before serving, or make it the night before and chill in the fridge for an easy and ready-to-go potluck recipe that will be an instant crowd pleaser at all your summer bashes.

Technique tips: Don't have a grill? Char the corn indoors on a gas stove top, placing the corn directly on the flame and using tongs to turn. Or, brush with olive oil and use your broiler.

For less mess, use a bundt pan to balance the corn and slice the kernels right into the receptacle.

Swap option: Replace the chipotle with a teaspoon of smoked paprika to maintain the smoky flavors without the heat.