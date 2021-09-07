IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mayo-Free Herby Egg Salad

Courtesy Elena Besser
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 8 eggs
  • teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons vinegar (apple cider, Champagne or white wine)
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt (optional)
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed soft fresh herbs (basil, chives dill, parsley, tarragon, mint, etc.), chopped
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons capers, chopped (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is a refreshing, herby, mayo-free take on traditional egg salad. It uses a Dijon-yogurt vinaigrette to add creaminess to the eggs. You will not miss the mayo at all!

    Technique tip: To make egg-chopping easier, press eggs through a wire rack. Egg salad will keep fresh in the refrigerator for up to five days.

    Swap option: Swap Greek yogurt for dairy-free yogurt.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Delicately lower eggs into the boiling water and cook for 11 to 12 minutes. Once cooked, transfer to an ice bath to cool for 5 minutes. Crack eggs on a flat surface and peel off shells, using a small spoon to help remove the shells, as necessary. Chop the eggs and set aside.

    2.

    In a large bowl, combine the Dijon and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and stream in the olive oil, whisking constantly to combine. Whisk in yogurt, if using.

    3.

    To the same bowl, add chopped eggs, fresh herbs, scallions and capers, if using. Delicately toss to combine. Adjust seasoning to taste and enjoy.

    Mayo-Free Herby Egg Salad

    Chef Elena Besser shares advice on cooking with eggs

    Sept. 7, 202105:16

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyEntertainingLightVegetarianSalads

