Swap option: You can customize your lasagna by adding your favorite veggies or swapping out other herbs and cheese.

Technique tip: If you are using handmade shmurah matzo, soak the sheets for 5 minutes in water before layering them. Supermarket matzo, which is lighter and airier, does not need to be soaked.

I love this recipe because it's Passover-friendly and relatively easy. Another plus is that it can be assembled a day before you bake it! Just store the lasagna in the fridge and add a few minutes onto your cook time.

Preparation

1.

Heat oven to 375 F. In a large pot over medium, heat oil, and stir in garlic, anchovies (if using), 1/2 teaspoon pepper and red pepper flakes. Cook until garlic starts to brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

2.

Use your hands to squeeze and crush the whole tomatoes as you add them to the pot, along with any liquid in the cans (or use kitchen shears to cut the tomatoes in the can). Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt and rosemary sprig, bring to a gentle simmer and simmer at medium-low heat for 20 minutes.

3.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, egg, basil, remaining (3/4 teaspoon) pepper, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and nutmeg.

4.

To assemble the lasagna, spread generous 1/2 cup sauce on the bottom of a 9- by-13 baking dish. Place matzo crackers in an even layer on top, breaking crackers to fit as necessary.

5.

Spread half the ricotta mixture over the matzo layer, spreading all the way to the edges. Top with generous 3/4 cup tomato sauce, then scatter with 1/3 of the mozzarella.

6.

Repeat matzo, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella layers.

7.

Top with a final layer of matzo, then spread remaining tomato sauce (about 2 cups) on top, making sure all of the matzo is covered. Top with Parmesan and remaining mozzarella.

8.

Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake until cheese is golden and sauce is bubbly, about 20 to 25 minutes longer. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then serve topped with more basil, a drizzle of olive oil and more red pepper flakes, if you like.