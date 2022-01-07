Matcha powder has lots of health benefits, including antioxidants, and is said to have a calming effect on the body. So this little green cocktail is the perfect zero-proof pick for a healthy and relaxing happy hour. Typically, sours call for an egg white, but this recipe uses aquafaba instead. You achieve identical results — rich texture and a pretty froth on top — without the worry of raw eggs.

Preparation

1.

In a shaker, combine the sour mix and the matcha powder and shake to evenly mix.

2.

Add the aquafaba and shake, shake, shake.

3.

Add the club soda and strain into a coup glass.

4.

Use a spoon to add the froth from the shaker to the top of the poured cocktail.

Courtesy of "Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails" by Maureen Petrosky © 2021. Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.