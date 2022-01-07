IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Matcha Sour

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Ingredients

  • 2 ounces sour mix
  • 1 teaspoon matcha powder
  • 2 tablespoons aquafaba
  • 3 ounces club soda

    • Chef notes

    Matcha powder has lots of health benefits, including antioxidants, and is said to have a calming effect on the body. So this little green cocktail is the perfect zero-proof pick for a healthy and relaxing happy hour. Typically, sours call for an egg white, but this recipe uses aquafaba instead. You achieve identical results — rich texture and a pretty froth on top — without the worry of raw eggs.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a shaker, combine the sour mix and the matcha powder and shake to evenly mix.

    2.

    Add the aquafaba and shake, shake, shake.

    3.

    Add the club soda and strain into a coup glass.

    4.

    Use a spoon to add the froth from the shaker to the top of the poured cocktail.

    Courtesy of "Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails" by Maureen Petrosky © 2021. Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.

    Matcha Sour

