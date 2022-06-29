Alternatively, you can use a sweet, buttery crumble topping on this pie (or any other fruit pie) in place of a top crust.

Pate brisee is the French version of classic pie or tart pastry. Pressing the dough into a disc rather than shaping it into a ball allows it to chill faster. This will also make the dough easier to roll out, and if you freeze it, it will thaw more quickly. The pie can be stored at room temperature for up to two days.

Make your pies even more tempting with this pie crust that's made into a simple yet classic lattice pattern.

Preparation

For the pate brisee:

1.

In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour, salt and sugar. Add butter, and process until the mixture resembles coarse meal, 8 to 10 seconds.

2.

With machine running, add ice water in a slow, steady stream through feed tube. Pulse until dough holds together without being wet or sticky; be careful not to process more than 30 seconds. To test, squeeze a small amount together: If it is crumbly, add more ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time.

3.

Divide dough into two equal balls. Flatten each ball into a disc and wrap in plastic. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill at least 1 hour. Dough may be stored, frozen, up to 1 month.

For the filling:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Toss together the cherries, sugar, cornstarch and vanilla in a bowl.

To assemble:

1.

Roll out 1 disk pate brisee to a 1/8-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Pour in filling; dot with butter. Refrigerate while making top crust.

2.

Roll remaining disk pate brisee to a 1/8-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Cut out 4 to 5 holes using a 3/4-inch round cookie cutter or pastry tip. Place on top of pie.

3.

Trim bottom and top crusts to a 1-inch overhang using kitchen shears and press together to seal around edges. Fold edges under; crimp as desired. Freeze for 20 minutes.

4.

Brush crust with egg wash. Bake pie on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet set on the middle rack, until pie is bubbling in center and crust is golden, 1½ to 1¾ hours. Transfer pie to a wire rack and let cool before serving.

For the crumble topping (if you're skipping the top crust):

In a medium bowl, mix flour, light brown sugar, granulated sugar and salt. With your hands, work in butter until large, moist clumps form. Chill, covered, until ready to use.