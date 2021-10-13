IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Martha Stewart's Quince Cobbler

Johnny Miller
Martha Stewart
Ingredients

Filling
  • 1 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 5 quinces, peeled, cored and quartered
  • 1 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped, pod reserved
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
    • Topping
  • cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup fine yellow cornmeal
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • sticks (3/4 cup) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • powdered sugar, for dusting
    • Whipped Cream (makes about 2 cups)
  • 1 cup cold heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

    • Chef notes

    Take the humble cobbler up a notch: Slices of quince are cooked in a warm bath of maple and vanilla until tender and sweet, then baked under mounds of cornmeal-spiked biscuit dough. An opening in the center of the topping lets steam escape and reveals the bubbling, rosy-hued filling.

    Technique tip: You can poach quince up to a week in advance, storing it in its liquid; the longer it marinates, the pinker it gets.

    Swap options: To make maple whipped cream, substitute powdered sugar with 1/4 cup pure maple syrup.

    Preparation

    For the filling:

    In a large pot, bring 5 cups water, the maple syrup, granulated sugar, quinces and vanilla seeds and pod to a simmer over medium heat. Cover with a round of parchment, pressing it directly onto surface of quinces. Cook until quinces are soft and rosy pink, about 2 hours. Discard vanilla pod.

    For the topping:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 375 F.

    2.

    In a medium bowl, sift together flour, cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt.

    3.

    Cut in butter with a pastry blender or rub in with your fingers until mixture resembles coarse meal with some large pieces remaining. Make a well in the center. Pour in cream and stir until combined.

    To assemble:

    1.

    Using a slotted spoon, transfer quinces to a medium bowl. Add 1 cup poaching liquid and the cornstarch and toss to combine (reserve remaining poaching liquid for another use).

    2.

    Pour quinces with juices into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Arrange large spoonfuls of topping mixture around outer edge of pie plate, leaving a space in the center.

    3.

    Sprinkle almonds over topping and bake until liquid is bubbling and topping is golden, about 50 minutes. Let cool completely.

    For the whipped cream:

    In a chilled medium bowl, whisk cream with an electric mixer on low speed until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes. Increase speed to medium-high, add powdered sugar and whisk until stiff peaks form, about 2 more minutes.

    To serve:

    Using a fine-mesh sieve, dust with powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream.

    Reprinted with permission from Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book. Copyright © 2021 by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, LP. All rights reserved. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

