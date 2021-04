Iced tea with orange and lemon slices is one of my favorite summer drinks. It's refreshingly citrusy and so invigorating.

Preparation

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add tea bags and steep for 4-6 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags. Add remaining 2 cups water. Refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour.

Fill a large pitcher with ice. Add orange and lemon slices and chilled tea. Pour into glasses with ice and garnish with mint.