Ingredients
Chef notes
This berry-studded cake is festive enough for the holiday table but comes together so easily, you can mix it up anytime. Pop it in the oven as you're sitting down for dinner. If you have leftovers, no one will judge you for digging in at breakfast the next day.
Technique tip: Prep the cranberries by first rinsing them in a bowl of cold water.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter a 10-inch cast-iron skillet.2.
In a medium bowl, stir together cranberries and 2 tablespoons sugar.3.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and remaining 3/4 cup sugar. In a small bowl, whisk together milk and egg, then whisk in butter. Whisk milk mixture into flour mixture until combined.4.
Pour batter into skillet and scatter cranberries on top. Bake until center springs back when lightly touched, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving (or let sit at room temperature for up to 8 hours).
Reprinted with permission from Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book. Copyright © 2021 by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, LP. All rights reserved. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.