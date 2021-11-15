Chef notes

Any time I can scramble eggs with leftover something is fine by me. Enter the Iberian dish migas — which translates to "crumbs" in Spanish. Even though the ingredients are simple eggs and toast, done like this, they're infinitely more satisfying.

Technique tips: The recipe is easy to divide for fewer people. Soaking the bread is key to the dreamy texture here, so don't skip that step. As with any time you make scrambled eggs, pull the pan off heat a little before the eggs are as firm as you ultimately want them; they'll continue to cook in the residual heat.

Swap option: I'm including chorizo here to sizzle with the bread, but you can skip it, or use chopped mushrooms instead. For a different flavor, try starting with 4 tablespoons butter instead of the olive oil. Just before serving, you can stir in a fist full of chopped chives or a sprinkle of grated manchego cheese.