Ingredients
Chef notes
Any time I can scramble eggs with leftover something is fine by me. Enter the Iberian dish migas — which translates to "crumbs" in Spanish. Even though the ingredients are simple eggs and toast, done like this, they're infinitely more satisfying.
Technique tips: The recipe is easy to divide for fewer people. Soaking the bread is key to the dreamy texture here, so don't skip that step. As with any time you make scrambled eggs, pull the pan off heat a little before the eggs are as firm as you ultimately want them; they'll continue to cook in the residual heat.
Swap option: I'm including chorizo here to sizzle with the bread, but you can skip it, or use chopped mushrooms instead. For a different flavor, try starting with 4 tablespoons butter instead of the olive oil. Just before serving, you can stir in a fist full of chopped chives or a sprinkle of grated manchego cheese.
Preparation1.
Put the bread in a large bowl with enough tap water to cover. Let the slices soak until soft, then drain. Transfer the wet bread to a clean towel and wring gently to squeeze out as much water as you can.2.
Put the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When it's hot, add the chorizo, if you're using it, and cook, stirring frequently until the chorizo is sizzling, 2 to 3 minutes. Start crumbling the bread into the pan; it's OK if the pieces are irregular. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the bread browns, 10 minutes or so. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant, another minute.3.
Add the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, until the eggs are a little bit softer than you want them, usually just a couple minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Taste and add salt and pepper if necessary (you might not need much if you used chorizo). Serve right away.