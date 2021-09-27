IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meatballs Pomodoro

Marcus Samuelsson's meatballs and sauce
Marcus Samuelsson's meatballs and sauceAngela Bankhead / Samuelsson Group
Marcus Samuelsson
Ingredients

Meatballs
  • 1/2 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 pound dark meat chicken
  • 1/4 onion, minced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 pinch dried oregano
  • 1 pinch ground fennel seed
  • 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon butter
    • Pomodoro
  • 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 28-ounce can peeled tomatoes
  • salt, to taste
    • To Serve
  • 5 meatballs (recipe above)
  • 1/2 cup pomodoro (recipe above)
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
  • 5 basil leaves

    • Chef notes

    This is a wonderful comfort dish that is fun to make with the kids and is simple enough to make on any weeknight for the family to enjoy. The next day, it can be enjoyed reheated with pasta or as a sub.

    Preparation

    For the meatballs:

    Mix all ingredients except butter and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until well-combined. Roll mix into golf ball-sized balls.

    Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add olive oil and butter; once melted, add in meatballs, making sure not to overcrowd. Cook stirring frequently until browned on all sides, about 10 to 12 minutes.

    For the pomodoro:

    In a small saucepan on low heat, add garlic, pepper flakes and olive oil. Cook until garlic is soft. Crush the tomatoes by hand and add into saucepan. Cover and cook for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste.

    To serve:

    Plate the meatballs topped with the pomodoro sauce, sprinkle with Parmesan and garnish with the basil leaves.

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianComfort FoodDinnerEasyEntertainingKid-friendlyEntrées

