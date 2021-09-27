SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it's a great, quick leftover meatball recipe that works for lunch or dinner. It's saucy, rich and always satisfying.
Use my Meatballs Pomodoro in this recipe.
Technique tip: Layer the thick slices of mozzarella evenly over the meatballs.
Swap option: You can use plant-based meatballs to make the recipe vegetarian.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Place meatballs on a baking sheet. Cover with both cheeses and tomato sauce. Place in the oven and cook until cheese melts, about 8 minutes.3.
Place the meatballs on the hero roll, add the cherry peppers and garnish with basil.