Marcus Samuelsson's meatball sub
Marcus Samuelsson's meatball subCasey Giltner / Samuelsson Group
Marcus Samuelsson
Ingredients

  • 6 cooked meatballs (recipe linked above)
  • 2 (1/4-inch-thick) slices mozzarella
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan
  • 1/4 cup pomodoro (recipe linked above)
  • 1 hero roll, split and toasted
  • 6 cherry peppers
  • 5 basil leaves

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it's a great, quick leftover meatball recipe that works for lunch or dinner. It's saucy, rich and always satisfying.

    Use my Meatballs Pomodoro in this recipe.

    Technique tip: Layer the thick slices of mozzarella evenly over the meatballs. 

    Swap option: You can use plant-based meatballs to make the recipe vegetarian.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Place meatballs on a baking sheet. Cover with both cheeses and tomato sauce. Place in the oven and cook until cheese melts, about 8 minutes.

    3.

    Place the meatballs on the hero roll, add the cherry peppers and garnish with basil.

    Try these tasty meatballs from Marcus Samuelsson

    Sept. 27, 2021

