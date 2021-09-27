Chef notes

I love this recipe because it's a great, quick leftover meatball recipe that works for lunch or dinner. It's saucy, rich and always satisfying.

Use my Meatballs Pomodoro in this recipe.

Technique tip: Layer the thick slices of mozzarella evenly over the meatballs.

Swap option: You can use plant-based meatballs to make the recipe vegetarian.