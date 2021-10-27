Ingredients
Chef notes
While Thanksgiving is an admittedly carb and protein-rich meal, most people would agree that the menu isn’t truly complete for this holiday without something green included. For the next episode of "Cooking Up a Storm," we seek out the sage advice of chef and restaurant-owner Marcus Samuelsson, who’ll share his recipe for a new take on an old holiday favorite: Caramelized Brussels Sprouts. This isn’t your grandma’s recipe, we promise.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 450 F.2.
In a large bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, garlic, most of the rosemary and berbere until well-combined.3.
Season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine.4.
Place the sprouts on a parchment-lined sheet pan and roast until lightly caramelized and cooked, about 15 minutes.5.
Meanwhile, in a large, high-sided skillet, warm the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.6.
Add the shallots and peanuts and cook, stirring often, until the shallots are softened, and the peanuts are lightly toasted, about 4 minutes.7.
Add the parsley, 1/4 teaspoon rosemary, maple syrup, vinegar and a generous pinch of salt, and stir to combine.8.
Add the pomegranate seeds and roasted Brussels sprouts and toss to combine. Season with salt, to taste; serve.