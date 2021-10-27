IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'She Made It': Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(35)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Marcus Samuelsson
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(35)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, outer leaves removed and halved
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 sprigs rosemary, chopped, reserving 1/4 teaspoon for the dressing
  • 1 teaspoon berbere
  • salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup peanuts, rough chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

    • Chef notes

    While Thanksgiving is an admittedly carb and protein-rich meal, most people would agree that the menu isn’t truly complete for this holiday without something green included. For the next episode of "Cooking Up a Storm," we seek out the sage advice of chef and restaurant-owner Marcus Samuelsson, who’ll share his recipe for a new take on an old holiday favorite: Caramelized Brussels Sprouts. This isn’t your grandma’s recipe, we promise.

     

    Listen to the "Cooking Up the Storm" podcast!

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 450 F.

    2.

    In a large bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, garlic, most of the rosemary and berbere until well-combined.

    3.

    Season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine.

    4.

    Place the sprouts on a parchment-lined sheet pan and roast until lightly caramelized and cooked, about 15 minutes.

    5.

    Meanwhile, in a large, high-sided skillet, warm the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.

    6.

    Add the shallots and peanuts and cook, stirring often, until the shallots are softened, and the peanuts are lightly toasted, about 4 minutes.

    7.

    Add the parsley, 1/4 teaspoon rosemary, maple syrup, vinegar and a generous pinch of salt, and stir to combine.

    8.

    Add the pomegranate seeds and roasted Brussels sprouts and toss to combine. Season with salt, to taste; serve.

    Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

    Recipe Tags

    HealthyThanksgivingVeganVegetarianSide dishes

    More Side dishesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mango-Cashew Coleslaw

    Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    The Zakarian Family's Fragrant Rice Pilaf

    Sweet Corn Relish

    Sweet Summer Corn Relish

    Give this morning staple a savory spin with superfoods and an herb yogurt sauce.

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce