While Thanksgiving is an admittedly carb and protein-rich meal, most people would agree that the menu isn’t truly complete for this holiday without something green included. For the next episode of "Cooking Up a Storm," we seek out the sage advice of chef and restaurant-owner Marcus Samuelsson, who’ll share his recipe for a new take on an old holiday favorite: Caramelized Brussels Sprouts. This isn’t your grandma’s recipe, we promise.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 450 F.

2.

In a large bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, garlic, most of the rosemary and berbere until well-combined.

3.

Season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine.

4.

Place the sprouts on a parchment-lined sheet pan and roast until lightly caramelized and cooked, about 15 minutes.

5.

Meanwhile, in a large, high-sided skillet, warm the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.

6.

Add the shallots and peanuts and cook, stirring often, until the shallots are softened, and the peanuts are lightly toasted, about 4 minutes.

7.

Add the parsley, 1/4 teaspoon rosemary, maple syrup, vinegar and a generous pinch of salt, and stir to combine.

8.

Add the pomegranate seeds and roasted Brussels sprouts and toss to combine. Season with salt, to taste; serve.