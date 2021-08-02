IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tokyo Olympics schedule: Find out when gymnastics, swimming and other events are airing

Mango Kuchela (Chutney)

Dawn Burrell
Ingredients

  • 2 green mangoes
  • 2 almost-ripe mangos
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 2 Scotch bonnet or habanero peppers, stemmed
  • 3 tablespoons amchar masala
  • 1 teaspoon salt

    • Chef notes

    Kuchela is a Trinidadian condiment by way of India. I first made this lovely sauce a few years ago and put it on a pan-seared white fish I prepared. I realized how many ways I could actually use this sauce when I used it as an ingredient for a glaze. Pureeing it with a little vinegar, honey and water makes a fantastic sauce to glaze chicken and pork.

    Technique tip: I like to use a mixture of green mango and ripe mango for this condiment especially when I plan to use it to use it as a glaze.

    Swap option: Apples are a great substitute for this sauce if you don't have mangoes.

    Preparation

    1.

    Peel all mangos and grate on a fine grater. Mangoes, especially the almost-ripe mangoes, will release a lot of liquid.

    2.

    Place grated mango on an absorbent towel.

    3.

    Fold towel around mango and squeeze and ring it dry.

    4.

    Transfer mango to a sheet tray lined with a dry towel. Allow to air dry while preparing the rest of the ingredients.

    5.

    In a small sauce pot, preheat oil to about 350 F.

    6.

    Meanwhile, put garlic cloves, green onion and chiles in a food processor. Process until a mash forms.

    7.

    Carefully fry mash in the preheated oil for about 2 minutes or until translucent.

    8.

    Remove from heat and add amchar masala.

    9.

    Place air-dried mango into a bowl. Once cool, add cooked mash to the mango, season with salt, mix well to combine and place in a jar. Store covered in the refrigerator until ready to use.

    Recipe Tags

    CaribbeanEasyHealthyQuickVeganVegetarianDips and Spreads

