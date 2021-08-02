Ingredients
Chef notes
Kuchela is a Trinidadian condiment by way of India. I first made this lovely sauce a few years ago and put it on a pan-seared white fish I prepared. I realized how many ways I could actually use this sauce when I used it as an ingredient for a glaze. Pureeing it with a little vinegar, honey and water makes a fantastic sauce to glaze chicken and pork.
Technique tip: I like to use a mixture of green mango and ripe mango for this condiment especially when I plan to use it to use it as a glaze.
Swap option: Apples are a great substitute for this sauce if you don't have mangoes.
Preparation1.
Peel all mangos and grate on a fine grater. Mangoes, especially the almost-ripe mangoes, will release a lot of liquid.2.
Place grated mango on an absorbent towel.3.
Fold towel around mango and squeeze and ring it dry.4.
Transfer mango to a sheet tray lined with a dry towel. Allow to air dry while preparing the rest of the ingredients.5.
In a small sauce pot, preheat oil to about 350 F.6.
Meanwhile, put garlic cloves, green onion and chiles in a food processor. Process until a mash forms.7.
Carefully fry mash in the preheated oil for about 2 minutes or until translucent.8.
Remove from heat and add amchar masala.9.
Place air-dried mango into a bowl. Once cool, add cooked mash to the mango, season with salt, mix well to combine and place in a jar. Store covered in the refrigerator until ready to use.