Chef notes

Kuchela is a Trinidadian condiment by way of India. I first made this lovely sauce a few years ago and put it on a pan-seared white fish I prepared. I realized how many ways I could actually use this sauce when I used it as an ingredient for a glaze. Pureeing it with a little vinegar, honey and water makes a fantastic sauce to glaze chicken and pork.

Technique tip: I like to use a mixture of green mango and ripe mango for this condiment especially when I plan to use it to use it as a glaze.

Swap option: Apples are a great substitute for this sauce if you don't have mangoes.