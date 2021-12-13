Ingredients
Chef notes
Mandelbrot, known here as mandel bread, is a cookie jar staple during the holidays in my family. One of my mom’s favorite cookies, this German-style biscotti is not as hard to make (or eat) as its Italian counterpart since it's only baked once. Studded with walnuts, it's perfect with a cup of coffee or tea and it will also keep guests satisfied in those breaks between between sit-down meals.
Technique tip: To shape the logs with ease, run your hands under cold water, give a shake and form the logs. The water will keep the oily batter from sticking to your hands.
Swap option: Use any sanding or small granular sugar to decorate your cookies. Regular sprinkles will bleed into the dough when it bakes.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F.2.
In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and walnuts until well combined. Set aside.3.
Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the eggs and sugar until light and fluffy.4.
With the mixer on medium speed, add the oil in a slow, steady stream.5.
Add the vanilla extract and mix to combine.6.
Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix once more to ensure a homogenous mixture is achieved.7.
Add the dry ingredients and mix just long enough to combine.8.
Form two logs measuring about 2½-by-10½ inches on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Make sure the logs do not taper at the ends.9.
Sprinkle one log with red sanding sugar and the other with green.10.
Bake until the edges are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.11.
Cool logs for 5 minutes before transferring to a cutting board.12.
Using a serrated knife, cut the logs into ¾-inch cookies.13.
Cool completely on a cooling rack before storing in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.