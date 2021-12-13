Chef notes

Mandelbrot, known here as mandel bread, is a cookie jar staple during the holidays in my family. One of my mom’s favorite cookies, this German-style biscotti is not as hard to make (or eat) as its Italian counterpart since it's only baked once. Studded with walnuts, it's perfect with a cup of coffee or tea and it will also keep guests satisfied in those breaks between between sit-down meals.

Technique tip: To shape the logs with ease, run your hands under cold water, give a shake and form the logs. The water will keep the oily batter from sticking to your hands.

Swap option: Use any sanding or small granular sugar to decorate your cookies. Regular sprinkles will bleed into the dough when it bakes.