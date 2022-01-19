Preparation

Cook the beans: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Add the garlic and sauté 1 minute. Add the beans and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool.

Scramble the eggs: In large skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter or heat the olive oil. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs until they’re an even yellow color. Add the eggs to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently with a heatproof rubber spatula, until the eggs are cooked to your liking, 4-5 minutes; season to taste with salt and pepper.

Assemble the burritos: Place 1 tortilla on a work surface and arrange 1/4 of the eggs in a line down the middle. Arrange 1/4 of the beans on 1 side. Sprinkle with 1/4 of the shredded cheese. Roll the tortilla up to form a burrito, then wrap it in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Repeat to make 3 more burritos. Place the foil-wrapped burritos in a large plastic freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month. For faster reheating, defrost burritos in the fridge overnight.

To reheat in the microwave: Completely unwrap the burritos (make sure there is no foil left). Place 1-2 burritos on a microwave-safe plate and microwave until hot, 2-3 minutes, depending on the microwave (if still frozen, the burritos will take longer). Tip: If you’ll be transporting the warmed burrito, save the foil and rewrap the burrito after heating.

To reheat in the oven: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Remove the burritos from the plastic bag but leave them wrapped in foil. Warm the burritos, directly on the oven rack, until hot, about 20 minutes (if still frozen, the burritos will take longer).

To serve: Cut each burrito in half crosswise and serve with sour cream and salsa.

VARIATIONS

Refried Beans: Replace the black beans with refried beans.

Sautéed Veggies: Chop 1 small onion and 1 red bell pepper then sauté in 2 tablespoons of olive oil until softened and starting to brown; season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the eggs and scramble as usual (you won’t need to add any butter or additional oil).

Roasted Potatoes: Cut 2 small red-skinned or sweet potatoes into small chunks, then toss with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in a 350°F until tender, 25-30 minutes. Let cool then divide among the burritos when assembling.

Garlicky Greens: In a large skillet over medium heat, warm 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add 1 minced garlic clove and sauté 1 minute. Add 4 handfuls (5 ounces) baby spinach or kale and sauté until wilted, 2-3 minutes; season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to a colander set in the sink and press on the greens to squeeze out any excess liquid; let drain while you scramble the eggs, then divide among the burritos when assembling.