Ingredients
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 3 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 pint vanilla or chocolate ice cream
- 4 handfuls potato sticks, such as Utz brand
- kosher salt
Chef notes
This is for anyone who's ever dipped fries in a milkshake. Homemade (and microwavable!) magic shell adds class on top of class.
Technique tip: The magic shell keeps in an airtight container at room temperature for approximately one decade. The surface might look a little dusty, which is normal. Briefly microwave if it solidifies between uses.
Swap option: You can in swap potato chips for the potato sticks.
Preparation1.
Combine the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a double boiler (small pot, inch of simmering water, heatproof bowl perched on top) and let melt, stirring until smooth. Or nuke them in a microwave-safe bowl on high in 30-second intervals, stirring between each go. Give it one more good stir. Let it cool to room temp.2.
Scoop the ice cream into bowls and spoon on the magic shell however you want.3.
Garnish with a handful of potato sticks and a pinch of salt.