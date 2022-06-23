Chef notes

This is for anyone who's ever dipped fries in a milkshake. Homemade (and microwavable!) magic shell adds class on top of class.

Technique tip: The magic shell keeps in an airtight container at room temperature for approximately one decade. The surface might look a little dusty, which is normal. Briefly microwave if it solidifies between uses.

Swap option: You can in swap potato chips for the potato sticks.