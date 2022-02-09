PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
Ingredients
- apple (wisdom and peace)
- papaya (abundance)
- pomelo (unity)
- orange (wealth and fortune)
- dragon fruit (strength and good luck)
Chef notes
Citrus fruits like pomelos and tangerines symbolize wealth, luck and status. Citrus fruits with their leaves and stems still intact also symbolize wholeness and balance. Our families love eating citrus fruits in general because they're a refreshing way to wrap up a decadent feast.
Preparation
Slice fruit; place on round plate.