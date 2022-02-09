IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lunar New Year Fruit Plate

Women behind Heart of Dinner share menu of traditional Chinese recipes

Feb. 9, 202204:39
Moonlynn Tsai
Yin Chang
Ingredients

  • apple (wisdom and peace)
  • papaya (abundance)
  • pomelo (unity)
  • orange (wealth and fortune)
  • dragon fruit (strength and good luck)

Chef notes

Citrus fruits like pomelos and tangerines symbolize wealth, luck and status. Citrus fruits with their leaves and stems still intact also symbolize wholeness and balance. Our families love eating citrus fruits in general because they're a refreshing way to wrap up a decadent feast.

Preparation

Slice fruit; place on round plate.

Lunar New Year Fruit Plate

Recipe Tags

EasyEntertainingHealthyKid-friendlyQuickVeganVegetarianDesserts

