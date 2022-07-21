Nothing beats the fresh, fruity flavor of homemade jam. Juicy, red strawberries are perfect for preserving in this sweet spread to savor the summer fruit even longer.

Preparation

1.

Cut and wash strawberries. Crush up berries.

2.

Use a dry measuring cup to measure berries and dump them into a large saucepan. Stir in 1 package of Sure-Jell. Bring mixture to a full rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Add sugar to fruit mixture in saucepan. Return mixture to a full rolling boil and boil for exactly 1 minute, stirring constantly.

3.

Remove from heat, ladle immediately into hot jars, filling 3/4 of the way up. Wipe jars good and cover with 2-piece lids. Place jars on rack of canner. Lower rack in canner. Water must cover jars by 2 inches. Cover and bring to a gentle boil. Process jam for 10 minutes. Remove jars and put on a dishtowel to cool completely. If the lid stays down, your jam is sealed. It will keep for a year in a cool, dry place.