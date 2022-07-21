This fabulous fudge is made with just a few basic pantry and fridge staples and comes together in just a few minutes. The hardest part is waiting for it to set before you can dig in!

Preparation

1.

Grease a 9- by 13-inch pan with butter.

2.

In a large pot, melt 1 stick butter and add crème and both sugars. Stir until well-blended and cook over medium heat until mixture comes to a full boil. Let boil, stirring frequently for 7 minutes.

3.

Remove from heat and add the marshmallow cream, vanilla and peanut butter. Stir until smooth, then pour into the prepared pan and chill in fridge until set. Cut into squares and serve.