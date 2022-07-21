Swap option: You can also use Pillsbury Grand Biscuits in a can, if you like, instead of making homemade dough.

Is it possible to make an award-worthy pie with just five ingredients? You bet it is! This summery pie relies on canned peach pie filling to keep it fast and flavorful, but the homemade dough adds the perfect flaky crust to complement the soft filling.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 425 F.

2.

In a bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth.

3.

Combine flour and salt, and gradually add to butter mixture until blended.

4.

Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a ball, then flatten out. Wrap in plastic wrap and put in fridge for 1 hour.

5.

Divide each portion of dough into 12 balls on a lightly floured surface. Roll each ball into a 4-inch circle. Place a tablespoon of pie filling on one side of each circle.

6.

In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolk with 2 tablespoons of water.

7.

Brush edges of pies with egg wash. Fold pastry over filling and seal edges with a fork.

8.

Place pies 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Brush remaining egg wash on pies and sprinkle with sugar. Cut a slit in each pie.

9.

Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown.