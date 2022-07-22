IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Linda Skeens' Mexican Cornbread

Linda Skeens
Ingredients

  • 2 cups self-rising cornmeal
  • 1 (8-ounce) can cream-style corn
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2/3 cup oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies (mild)
  • 1 small onion, chopped fine
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Chef notes

This simple recipe for cornbread studded with green chilies and corn makes the perfect accompaniment to taco soup or chili beans.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

In a bowl, mix all ingredients — except 1/2 cup of cheese — together.

3.

Pour batter into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan (I use Pam cooking spray) and sprinkle the 1/2 cup of cheese on top.

4.

Bake for 30 minutes. This is great with taco soup or chili beans.

Recipe Tags

AmericanTex-MexComfort FoodEasyQuickVegetarianSide dishes

