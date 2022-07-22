This simple recipe for cornbread studded with green chilies and corn makes the perfect accompaniment to taco soup or chili beans.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

In a bowl, mix all ingredients — except 1/2 cup of cheese — together.

3.

Pour batter into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan (I use Pam cooking spray) and sprinkle the 1/2 cup of cheese on top.

4.

Bake for 30 minutes. This is great with taco soup or chili beans.