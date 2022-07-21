This veggie-filled pickled condiment is a game changer. It takes all the best summer produce and preserves them for months to come. It adds a burst of bright, fresh flavor to any dish.

Preparation

1.

In a large, non-metallic container, combine first 6 ingredients with salt. Cover and let stand overnight.

2.

Drain and rinse and drain again.

3.

In a large saucepot, blend mustard with the vinegar, sugar and spices. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4.

Continue simmering while packing one hot jar at a time. Fill halfway, making sure your vinegar solution covers the vegetables. Cap each jar. Process for 5 minutes in a boiling water bath.