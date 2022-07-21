Ingredients
- 1 medium head cabbage, chopped
- 5 medium onions, chopped
- 4 green peppers, chopped
- 4 sweet red peppers, chopped
- 4 banana peppers, seeded and chopped
- 2 green tomatoes, chopped
- 1/4 cup pickling salt
- 1½ tablespoons mustard
- 5 cups distilled white vinegar
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon mustard seed
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon mixed pickling spice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Chef notes
This veggie-filled pickled condiment is a game changer. It takes all the best summer produce and preserves them for months to come. It adds a burst of bright, fresh flavor to any dish.
Preparation1.
In a large, non-metallic container, combine first 6 ingredients with salt. Cover and let stand overnight.2.
Drain and rinse and drain again.3.
In a large saucepot, blend mustard with the vinegar, sugar and spices. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.4.
Continue simmering while packing one hot jar at a time. Fill halfway, making sure your vinegar solution covers the vegetables. Cap each jar. Process for 5 minutes in a boiling water bath.