Linda Skeens' Chow Chow

Food fair sensation Linda Skeens on her winning recipes

Linda Skeens
Ingredients

  • 1 medium head cabbage, chopped
  • 5 medium onions, chopped
  • 4 green peppers, chopped
  • 4 sweet red peppers, chopped
  • 4 banana peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 2 green tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/4 cup pickling salt
  • tablespoons mustard
  • 5 cups distilled white vinegar
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seed
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1 teaspoon mixed pickling spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Chef notes

This veggie-filled pickled condiment is a game changer. It takes all the best summer produce and preserves them for months to come. It adds a burst of bright, fresh flavor to any dish.

Preparation

1.

In a large, non-metallic container, combine first 6 ingredients with salt. Cover and let stand overnight.

2.

Drain and rinse and drain again.

3.

In a large saucepot, blend mustard with the vinegar, sugar and spices. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4.

Continue simmering while packing one hot jar at a time. Fill halfway, making sure your vinegar solution covers the vegetables. Cap each jar. Process for 5 minutes in a boiling water bath.

Recipe Tags

AmericanSouthernEasySummerVegetarianSide dishes

