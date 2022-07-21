IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Day 2 of Steals & Deals has up to 69% off string lights, an indoor grill, more

Linda Skeens' Brownies

RATE THIS RECIPE
(48)

Food fair sensation Linda Skeens on her winning recipes

05:13
Linda Skeens
RATE THIS RECIPE
(48)

Ingredients

  • nonstick baking spray
  • 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate baking squares
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Chef notes

This may seem like a basic, straightforward brownie recipe, but the finished product is anything but ordinary. They have a rich, deep, chocolaty flavor and moist, fudgy texture that makes them out-of-this-world delicious.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray.

2.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate squares and butter for 1 to 2 minutes in microwave until melted and smooth, stirring every 20 seconds.

3.

Whisk both sugars into the chocolate mixture. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix well after each addition. Mix in flour and vanilla. Pour the into the prepared pan.

4.

Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack. Cut into squares and serve.

Recipe Tags

AmericanComfort FoodEasyQuickDesserts

More DessertsSee All

The ingredients to this recipe can be purchased online

Red, White and Berry Marshmallow Treats Recipe

Linda Skeens' Peach Pies

Linda Skeens' Peanut Butter Fudge

Ice Cream Sandwiches with DIY Chocolate Shell

Junkberry Pie

Sweet 'n' Salty Pie

Strawberry Tiramisu

Thai Iced Tea Pops

Martha Stewart's Sour Cherry Pie

Magic Shell and Potato Stix on Ice Cream