Ingredients
- nonstick baking spray
- 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate baking squares
- 1 stick butter
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Chef notes
This may seem like a basic, straightforward brownie recipe, but the finished product is anything but ordinary. They have a rich, deep, chocolaty flavor and moist, fudgy texture that makes them out-of-this-world delicious.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray.2.
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate squares and butter for 1 to 2 minutes in microwave until melted and smooth, stirring every 20 seconds.3.
Whisk both sugars into the chocolate mixture. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix well after each addition. Mix in flour and vanilla. Pour the into the prepared pan.4.
Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack. Cut into squares and serve.