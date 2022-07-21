This may seem like a basic, straightforward brownie recipe, but the finished product is anything but ordinary. They have a rich, deep, chocolaty flavor and moist, fudgy texture that makes them out-of-this-world delicious.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray.

2.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate squares and butter for 1 to 2 minutes in microwave until melted and smooth, stirring every 20 seconds.

3.

Whisk both sugars into the chocolate mixture. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix well after each addition. Mix in flour and vanilla. Pour the into the prepared pan.

4.

Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack. Cut into squares and serve.