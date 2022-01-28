Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe always takes under 30 minutes, so if you haven't meal prepped or want a quick dinner, it's the recipe for you. It's very nutritious and filling.
Technique tip: Use a fork to mash the guacamole in a bowl.
Swap option: If you don't like to use oil, you can use water to sauté.
Special equipment: Mortar and pestle.
Preparation
For the mango guacamole:
Place the guacamole ingredients in a mortar and mash until your desired texture is reached. I like mine with some chunks in it. Set aside.
For the tacos:1.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.2.
Add the tomatoes and cook until they've lost their shape.3.
Stir in the lentils and kale. Cook until kale is tender, about 5 minutes.4.
Stir in the seasonings, and season with more sea salt, to taste.5.
Fill each tortilla with the lentil filling, then top with mango guacamole.