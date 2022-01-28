IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenné Claiborne
Ingredients

Mango Guacamole
  • 2 ripe avocados, cubed
  • cups cubed ripe mango
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
    • Tacos
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or coconut oil, for sautéing
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 2 cups cooked lentils
  • 4-6 cups torn kale leaves or baby kale
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 2 teaspoons chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 8-12 small tortillas, warmed

    • Chef notes

    This recipe always takes under 30 minutes, so if you haven't meal prepped or want a quick dinner, it's the recipe for you. It's very nutritious and filling.

    Technique tip: Use a fork to mash the guacamole in a bowl.

    Swap option: If you don't like to use oil, you can use water to sauté.

    Special equipment: Mortar and pestle.

    Preparation

    For the mango guacamole:

    Place the guacamole ingredients in a mortar and mash until your desired texture is reached. I like mine with some chunks in it. Set aside.

    For the tacos:

    1.

    Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

    2.

    Add the tomatoes and cook until they've lost their shape.

    3.

    Stir in the lentils and kale. Cook until kale is tender, about 5 minutes.

    4.

    Stir in the seasonings, and season with more sea salt, to taste.

    5.

    Fill each tortilla with the lentil filling, then top with mango guacamole.

