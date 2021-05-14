IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lemon Sparklers

SERVINGS
6
Courtesy Angie Mosier
Elizabeth Heiskell
Ingredients

  • 1 pint lemon sorbet
  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle limoncello
  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle Prosecco

    • Chef notes

    Specialty cocktails are a fun way to add an unforgettable detail to any party. This one is super simple, with only three ingredients. Served in champagne flutes or coupe glasses, it's elegant enough for fancy evening affairs but also couldn't be any more refreshing on a hot summer day.

    Technique tip: Don't break the bank on the bubbly; you are adding other things to it so it doesn't have to be the finest quality.

    Preparation

    Spoon a scoop of sorbet the size of a melon ball into each glass. Add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) limoncello. Top with Prosecco and serve.

    Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved. 

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingPartyDrinks

