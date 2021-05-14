Chef notes

Specialty cocktails are a fun way to add an unforgettable detail to any party. This one is super simple, with only three ingredients. Served in champagne flutes or coupe glasses, it's elegant enough for fancy evening affairs but also couldn't be any more refreshing on a hot summer day.

Technique tip: Don't break the bank on the bubbly; you are adding other things to it so it doesn't have to be the finest quality.