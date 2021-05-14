Ingredients
Chef notes
Specialty cocktails are a fun way to add an unforgettable detail to any party. This one is super simple, with only three ingredients. Served in champagne flutes or coupe glasses, it's elegant enough for fancy evening affairs but also couldn't be any more refreshing on a hot summer day.
Technique tip: Don't break the bank on the bubbly; you are adding other things to it so it doesn't have to be the finest quality.
Preparation
Spoon a scoop of sorbet the size of a melon ball into each glass. Add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) limoncello. Top with Prosecco and serve.
Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
