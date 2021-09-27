IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now: Hoda’s ‘Making Space’ for grace with Anne Lamott

Lemon Mug Cake

TODAY Illustration / Courtesy Caroline Choe
Caroline Choe
Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil
  • 1 lemon, juiced and divided
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • powdered sugar

    • Chef notes

    This single-serving cake is small in size but big on flavor. The bright, fresh lemon juice and zest add a big citrusy pop to this fast, quick and easy dessert.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a 12- to 14-ounce mug, mix together the flour, sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, kosher salt, oil, half of the lemon juice and milk, until fully combined.

    2.

    Microwave for about 2 minutes.

    3.

    Remove mug from the microwave and allow it to cool for about 2 minutes before topping it with the remaining lemon juice and a generous dusting of powdered sugar.

