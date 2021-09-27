This single-serving cake is small in size but big on flavor. The bright, fresh lemon juice and zest add a big citrusy pop to this fast, quick and easy dessert.

Preparation

1.

In a 12- to 14-ounce mug, mix together the flour, sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, kosher salt, oil, half of the lemon juice and milk, until fully combined.

2.

Microwave for about 2 minutes.

3.

Remove mug from the microwave and allow it to cool for about 2 minutes before topping it with the remaining lemon juice and a generous dusting of powdered sugar.