SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
Chef notes
This single-serving cake is small in size but big on flavor. The bright, fresh lemon juice and zest add a big citrusy pop to this fast, quick and easy dessert.
Preparation1.
In a 12- to 14-ounce mug, mix together the flour, sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, kosher salt, oil, half of the lemon juice and milk, until fully combined.2.
Microwave for about 2 minutes.3.
Remove mug from the microwave and allow it to cool for about 2 minutes before topping it with the remaining lemon juice and a generous dusting of powdered sugar.