I love this recipe because it takes leftovers and makes them even better than the original recipe! Tender short ribs and their rich braising sauce get tossed with pasta and Parmesan for an easy and amazingly flavorful dinner.

Preparation

1.

Heat up the shredded short ribs and sauce in a large pot along with 1 cup of water.

2.

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Taste the water to make sure it is as salty as the ocean. Toss in the rigatoni and cook 2 minutes less than it says on the package or bite a noodle to check for doneness (the pasta should be just underdone).

3.

Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta and toss it into the pot with the short ribs and sauce along with the reserved pasta water. Stir to combine and cook for 1-2 minutes. Turn off the heat. Toss in the grated Parmesan and drizzle with olive oil. Stir vigorously to combine.