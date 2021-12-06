IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Leftover Country Ham and Gravy Biscuits

Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravy

Dec. 6, 202105:34
Kardea Brown
Ingredients

Biscuits
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, very cold and cubed, plus 4 tablespoons melted and divided
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk, plus more as needed
    • Gravy
  • 4 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1/2 yellow onion, finely diced
  • 1 cup finely diced leftover ham (recipe linked above)
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced (or 2 teaspoons garlic powder)
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk, room temperature
  • salt, to taste
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • sliced green onions, to garnish (optional)
  • grated Parmesan cheese, to garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This is one of my favorite ways to serve leftover ham from the holidays. Flaky buttermilk biscuits smothered in creamy country gravy make a delicious day-after brunch. I love how you get a hint of the taste of the holiday meal but repackaged with all new delicious flavors.

    Use my Brown Sugar-Orange Glazed Ham in this recipe.

    Preparation

    For the biscuits:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 450 F. Place a 10½-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven to heat.

    2.

    Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt to a large bowl. Mix very well. Use your hands or a pastry cutter to work the cubed butter into the flour until the crumbs are the size of large peas. Slowly pour in the buttermilk, then mix with your hands until the mixture starts to form a dough. Add more buttermilk if it feels too dry. As soon as the dough comes together, transfer to a floured work surface.

    3.

    Press the dough into a square and fold it over itself to create layers, using additional flour to keep the dough from sticking. Shape into a 1/2-inch-thick rectangle. Use a 2- to 3- inch biscuit cutter to cut out biscuits, re-rolling the scraps to use all the dough.

    4.

    Take the skillet out of the oven and add 2 tablespoons melted butter. Place the biscuits in the skillet, then lightly brush the tops with the remaining melted butter and a little buttermilk. Bake until lightly golden-brown, 13 to 14 minutes. Let cool while you prepare your gravy.

    For the gravy:

    In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter, add onions and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add ham and garlic. Cook ham and onions until onions turn translucent. Stir in flour, the remaining butter and slowly add milk. Cook until gravy begins to thicken. Add a pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Taste and adjust to your liking.

    To serve:

    Serve the gravy over biscuits and top with diced green onions, for a pop of color, and Parmesan, if using.

    Leftover Country Ham and Gravy Biscuits

    Recipe Tags

    SouthernBrunchComfort FoodEntertainingMake AheadEntrées

