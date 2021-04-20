Swap option: You can use any milk substitute or water as an alternative to the half-and-half.

Welcome spring with the floral flavors of lavender and vanilla combined with nutty brown butter and fragrant Earl Grey tea.

Preparation

For the cookies:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2.

In a pot or pan, brown two sticks of unsalted butter. You want the butter to just become golden. Pour into mixing bowl and bring to room temperature.

3.

While the butter is cooling, in a separate bowl, add the flour, baking soda and kosher salt.

4.

In a coffee grinder (or with a mortar and pestle), add lavender and Earl Grey tea. Grind just until a powder begins to form. Add to the flour mixture. Mixing it all together before setting aside.

5.

Add packed brown sugar and granulated sugar to the melted, cooled butter. Mix together.

6.

Adding one at a time, mix in room temperature eggs. Once the eggs are fully incorporated, add the Madagascar vanilla and vanilla bean half.

7.

Add your dry ingredients and mix well until just combined. Let the dough sit for 10 minutes to stiffen.

8.

Spoon and level 2 tablespoons of cookie dough into an ice cream or cookie scoop and place on the parchment paper, leaving two inches in between every cookie.

9.

Bake until lightly golden, about 10 minutes.

10.

Once the cookies are flattened in the oven but still slightly under-baked, lift the corner of the pan up about 3-4 inches and drop the pan. This is called "pan-banging," which creates beautiful, rustic ripples in the cookie. Repeat the process about three times every couple of minutes.

11.

Once pan is out of the oven, let the cookies rest in the pan until they firm up a bit and cool down.

For the icing:

In a bowl, mix together the powdered sugar, corn syrup, vanilla extract and the half-and-half (add 1/2 teaspoon at a time), until it's the consistency of caramel.

To assemble:

Spread icing in the middle of the cookie. Top with flaky sea salt and a very light sprinkle of culinary lavender.