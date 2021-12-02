IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Latke Nachos

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
Molly Yeh's Latke Nachos
Molly Yeh
Molly Yeh
Ingredients

  • 1 batch latkes, freshly fried or leftover latkes
  • 1 can refried pinto beans
  • 6 ounces sliced American cheese
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2-3 red Fresno chiles, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup slivered green and black olives
  • 2 scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
  • Sriracha, for drizzling

    • Chef notes

    I love latkes and I love nachos! It's a great combo, especially when you have leftover latkes. The crispy potato patties blend perfectly with all the classic cheesy and spicy flavors of traditional nachos.

    Swap option: You can swap in any of your favorite nacho toppings! I love American cheese, but cheddar or a blend would be great, too.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 450 F.

    2.

    Spread the latkes on a rimmed baking sheet, overlapping if necessary. If the latkes are cooled or leftover, stick them in the oven for a few minutes until they're warm to the touch (If they're freshly fried, you can skip this step).

    3.

    Top the latkes with the beans and cheese and bake until the cheese is melted, and the edges are crusty, about 5 minutes.

    4.

    Dollop on the sour cream and sprinkle with the chiles, olives, scallions, cilantro and Sriracha, as desired.

    Molly Yeh and Jake Cohen put their personal twist on latkes

Dec. 14, 202005:39

    Dec. 14, 202005:39

