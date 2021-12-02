Swap option: You can swap in any of your favorite nacho toppings! I love American cheese, but cheddar or a blend would be great, too.

I love latkes and I love nachos! It's a great combo, especially when you have leftover latkes . The crispy potato patties blend perfectly with all the classic cheesy and spicy flavors of traditional nachos.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 450 F.

2.

Spread the latkes on a rimmed baking sheet, overlapping if necessary. If the latkes are cooled or leftover, stick them in the oven for a few minutes until they're warm to the touch (If they're freshly fried, you can skip this step).

3.

Top the latkes with the beans and cheese and bake until the cheese is melted, and the edges are crusty, about 5 minutes.

4.

Dollop on the sour cream and sprinkle with the chiles, olives, scallions, cilantro and Sriracha, as desired.