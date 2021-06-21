Ingredients
Chef notes
In my house growing up, lasagna meant layers of par-cooked noodles smothered in between layers of ricotta and mozzarella. While I have fond memories of the Italian-American version of this comforting dish, nothing compares to a true lasagna Bolognese like you'd find in Italy. The combination of the rich meat sauce and incredibly creamy bechamel are what dreams are made of. It takes a little extra effort to make the Bolognese sauce (here's the recipe!), but you can do this ahead of time so that it's simple to assemble the whole dinner in just 15 minutes any night of the week.
Technique tip: Make sure the noodles are completely covered with sauce so they cook evenly
Swap option: Use Parmigiano Reggiano instead of Pecorino Romano
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Make the bechamel:2.
In a medium-sized saucepan, melt the butter.3.
Add the flour and whisk to create a paste.4.
While whisking constantly, slowly add the warmed milk.5.
Bring to a boil and cook, whisking constantly, for 2 minutes.6.
Season with salt, to taste.
Assemble the lasagna:7.
Spread 1 cup of the Bolognese onto the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish.8.
Place a single layer of noodles over the sauce, breaking them as necessary to fit the casserole dish.9.
Spread 1½ cups of bolognese evenly over the noodles.10.
Spread 2/3 cup of the bechamel evenly over the bolognese and sprinkle with a quarter of the pecorino.11.
Repeat the layers three more times, using up the remaining ingredients.12.
Cook, uncovered, for 45 minutes. Let sit for 10 minutes before cutting into slices and serving.