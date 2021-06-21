Chef notes

In my house growing up, lasagna meant layers of par-cooked noodles smothered in between layers of ricotta and mozzarella. While I have fond memories of the Italian-American version of this comforting dish, nothing compares to a true lasagna Bolognese like you'd find in Italy. The combination of the rich meat sauce and incredibly creamy bechamel are what dreams are made of. It takes a little extra effort to make the Bolognese sauce (here's the recipe!), but you can do this ahead of time so that it's simple to assemble the whole dinner in just 15 minutes any night of the week.

Technique tip: Make sure the noodles are completely covered with sauce so they cook evenly

Swap option: Use Parmigiano Reggiano instead of Pecorino Romano