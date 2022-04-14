Chef notes

I love this recipe because of its versatility but also because it keeps well in the refrigerator for a week and in the freezer for over two months, and it reheats really well, too.

Swap option: You can make this dish as well with pork shoulder, veal and game like venison or boar. You can also substitute the vegetables — potatoes, turnips, parsnips and carrots — just be mindful of the cooking time of the meat and the vegetables so that they are both cooked at the end.