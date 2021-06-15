This is another variation on spinach and agushi stew , known endearingly as palaver sauce. As with many Ghanaian dishes, arguments rage about how it should be made. The agushi profile has a savory umami quality, with bitter notes, it adds a dairy-free creaminess when cooked and incredible texture. Bone-in lamb works so well with this dish, it's simply got to be tried. You can also make a veggie or a fish version.

Preparation

For the chalé sauce:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend together until you have a fairly smooth paste.

For the lamb palaver:

1.

Place the lamb with the garlic, ginger, chile, herbs, spices and onion in a large, heavy-based saucepan over medium heat. Cover and leave to steam in its own juices for 20–25 minutes heavy-based saucepan, until the lamb juices run clear.

2.

Add enough stock to just cover the meat. Bring to the boil, skimming off any froth that rises to the surface, then reduce the heat and simmer for at least 45 minutes, until the meat is tender and the stock is reduced.

3.

Stir in the chalé sauce and continue to simmer over low heat for 25 minutes. Stir in the spinach.

4.

Sprinkle in the agushi a little at a time, stirring well, until the sauce starts to resemble over-scrambled eggs.