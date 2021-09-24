IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Insider: Sign up and get early access to Steals & Deals

La Placita Mofongo

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)
Courtesy La Placita
Jose Mendin
COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces pork belly confit*
  • canola oil, for frying
  • 4 green plantains, peeled and cut into 1½-inch pieces
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons garlic puree
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    Mofongo can be served with any protein or vegetable of your choice. Simply braise or sauté your meat, seafood or vegetable with sofrito for seasoning.

    Technique tip: Make sure the oil is correct temperature.

    Special equipment: Wooden mortar and pestle (pilón).

    Preparation

    1.

    *If making your own pork belly confit, bake pork belly in a casserole dish with enough canola oil to cover it — approximately 1 pint — at 220 F for 4 hours.

    2.

    Heat a deep fryer or saucepot filled with oil until it reaches a maximum temperature of 350 F.

    3.

    Fry the plantains and pork belly until golden-brown and cooked through, about 7 to 10 minutes.

    4.

    Remove plantains and pork belly from fryer and pat dry to remove excess oil.

    5.

    To a pilón, add the plantains and pork belly followed by butter, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

    6.

    Start smashing away slowly to incorporate all the ingredients. Remember plantains must be hot and all ingredients need to mix to a mashed consistency.

    7.

    Serve with your favorite braised or sautéed protein. Buen provecho!

    La Placita Mofongo

    Recipe Tags

    CaribbeanComfort FoodEntertainingEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice