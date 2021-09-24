Technique tip: Make sure the oil is correct temperature.

Mofongo can be served with any protein or vegetable of your choice. Simply braise or sauté your meat, seafood or vegetable with sofrito for seasoning.

Preparation

1.

*If making your own pork belly confit, bake pork belly in a casserole dish with enough canola oil to cover it — approximately 1 pint — at 220 F for 4 hours.

2.

Heat a deep fryer or saucepot filled with oil until it reaches a maximum temperature of 350 F.

3.

Fry the plantains and pork belly until golden-brown and cooked through, about 7 to 10 minutes.

4.

Remove plantains and pork belly from fryer and pat dry to remove excess oil.

5.

To a pilón, add the plantains and pork belly followed by butter, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

6.

Start smashing away slowly to incorporate all the ingredients. Remember plantains must be hot and all ingredients need to mix to a mashed consistency.

7.

Serve with your favorite braised or sautéed protein. Buen provecho!