Technique tip: Make sure to check and clean off any excess cartilage pieces on the meat before starting.

Though the carnivore in me loves all kalbi, LA kalbi, the lateral cut of short rib meat (the "LA" is for lateral — not the city), is my favorite. It’s a good, thick bite of tender meat eaten right off the bone. Though this recipe is written for my favorite cut of kalbi, the marinade can easily be used on chicken, pork, salmon, tofu and mushrooms.

Preparation

1.

In a separate bowl or measuring cup, combine the toasted sesame oil, brown sugar, soy sauce, black pepper and chopped scallions. Mix until fully combined.

2.

Put your short ribs into a large mixing bowl. Pour the marinade over the short ribs and, using gloved hands, coat and massage the meat well with the marinade and make sure that all the ingredients are coating every inch of the meat possible.

3.

When the meat is well-coated, put all the meat into a large storage container (even adding as much of the leftover marinade as possible from the mixing bowl). Secure your container lid and let it refrigerate overnight, six to eight hours recommended, but if you can’t wait that long, then two hours will suffice. Overnight is best, because the flavor will be more saturated and the sugar will help best tenderize this thicker cut of meat.

4.

Heat your grill to a medium high. Grill the meat for about two to three minutes on each side, using the tongs to flip them. If you want to divide into sections for a crowd: Once grilled on both sides, use kitchen shears to cut each piece into three sections (one bone per section) and continue letting them cook for another minute.

5.

Set aside cooked meat on a serving plate or platter.