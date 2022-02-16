Chef notes

This is a dish from Sichuan that has a distinctly sweet and sour chile flavor. It was invented by Ding Baochen who was governor of Sichuan despite being from Shandong. This dish, also known as "gong bao" (which means palatial guardian), was named after him. It should be numbing, spicy, sweet and tangy from the Chinkiang black rice vinegar.

Technique tip: Make all the sauce and then just pour it in to save stress when wok-cooking.

Swap option: Use fried tofu, prawns or beef instead of chicken.