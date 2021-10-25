IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now! Hoda's latest episode of 'Making Space' is with Sheryl Crow

Kronk's Spinach Puffs

Courtesy Gabrielle Williams
Gabrielle Williams
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced (or 2 tablespoon jarred minced garlic)
  • 1 bag frozen spinach (2 to 3 cups), thawed and drained well
  • cooked bacon, chopped
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 4 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • puff pastry
  • egg wash

    • Chef notes

    These spinach puffs are truly fit for an emperor. The buttery, flaky puffs are filled with four creamy, melty cheeses, leafy green spinach and crisp, salty bacon. They're elegant enough for fancy parties but easy enough to whip up for any casual occasion.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Heat oil in a sauté pan on medium-high. Add diced onions and let them sweat for about 4 minutes. Add garlic and spinach, and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes.

    3.

    Add the bacon, cheeses, egg yolk, salt and spinach mixture to a bowl. Mix well until evenly combined.

    4.

    Cut each sheet of puff pastry into 6 squares and spread 1 tablespoon of filling in a line along the center.

    5.

    Brush egg wash along the edges and then seal the two sides together to create a cone shape.

    6.

    Place the assembled puffs on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingPartyAppetizersHors d'Oeuvres

