Chef notes

I came up with this Spicy and Crunchy Garlic Tofu recipe because it needed to happen. Like, there was a gaping maw in the universe that could only be filled once this recipe was created. OK, putting to one side my illusions of grandeur, let's just say that this recipe was borne out nostalgia. Growing up, my family and I would go to this Korean-Chinese restaurant in K-Town called Great Seas. Great Seas was absolutely famous for its chicken wings, or kkanpoongi. Their walls were covered in photos of happy diners who set and broke the "how many wings can you eat in one sitting" challenge, and it was no secret why. Their sauce was so good, it was jarred, labeled and sold by the gallon. My family would go to Great Seas for all sorts of special occasions — birthdays, graduations, the day after a juice fast. When I went vegan, I knew I would basically never be able to eat anything at Great Seas again, so I set out to veganize it. And boy, was I elated with the results!

Technique tips: Make sure to press your extra firm tofu to remove excess liquid. This will ensure your tofu chunks are nice and crunchy. Using potato starch in lieu of cornstarch or flour to keep this dish gluten-free but make the tofu extra crispy. Make sure not to allow the crunchy tofu bites to sit in the sauce too long before serving — the longer they sit in the sauce, the softer they will become. Serve with rice — this dish is spicy!

Swap option: Use gluten-free soy sauce in order to keep this entire recipe gluten-free!