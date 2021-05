This savory veggie dish is one of my favorites, not just because it's just incredibly simple to make but it's so flavorful and refreshing.

Preparation

In a bowl, combine the soybean sprouts with the minced garlic, sesame oil, salt, pepper, chopped scallions and toasted sesame seeds. Mix ingredients thoroughly with a fork or gloved hand.

Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to serve.